INR recovers marginally from all-time low levels

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee rebounded marginally from its all-time low levels and gained 3 paise to close at 91.62 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid a positive trend in domestic equities. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.54 then gained ground to touch an intraday high of 91.48 against the greenback. It touched a low of 91.68 before settling for the day at 91.62 (provisional), up 3 paise from its all-time low levels. Indian shares rebounded on Thursday to snap a three-day losing streak amid eased EU-U.S. tensions over Greenland. Global cues were positive after U.S. President Donald Trump dropped plans to impose tariffs on several European countries over Greenland, saying a "framework" for a potential agreement with respect to the entire Arctic Region has been reached after talks with Nato. The BSE Sensex hit an intraday high of 82,783.18 before paring some gains to end the session up 397.74 points, or 0.49 percent, at 82,307.37. The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 132.40 points, or 0.53 percent, at 25,289.90, after hitting a high of 25,435.75 earlier.

 

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

