Bandhan Bank Q3 PAT tumbles 52% YoY to Rs 206 cr

Bandhan Bank reported 51.79% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 205.99 crore on 7.11% fall in total income to Rs 6,122.24 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

As of December 31, 2025, total deposits stood at Rs 1.57 lakh crore, compared to Rs 1.41 lakh crore in the previous year, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 11%.

CASA Deposits stood at Rs 42,730 crore and CASA Ratio stood at 27%, CASA + Retail TD to total deposit ratio stands above 72%.

Gross advances jumped 10% to Rs 1.45 lakh crore as of 31st December 2025 compared with Rs 1.32 lakh crore as of 31st December 2024. On a YoY basis, Retail book (other than housing) grew 57%, Wholesale Banking grew 32%, and the Housing book showed a growth of 10% (excluding IBPC).

The collection efficiency for EEB loans was higher at 98.2% for Q3 FY26. Provision Coverage Ratio (Including Technical Write-offs) as of December 31, 2025, is 84.3%.

On a quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis the bank's standalone net profit and total income jumped 83.9% and 7.8% , respectively in Q3 FY26.

Operating profit was Rs 1,445 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Rs 1,310 crore in Q2 FY26, up 10% . The provisions (other than tax) & contingencies charged to the Profit and Loss for Q3 FY26 were at Rs 1,155 crore, flat QoQ

Net interest income (NII) as of Q3 FY26, stood at Rs 2,688 crore compared to Rs 2,589 crore as of Q2 FY26, representing a growth of 3.8% QoQ. Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the quarter was 5.9% in Q3 FY26, compared to 5.8% in Q2 FY26

On asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) reduced by 169 bps to 3.3% in Q3 FY26 from 5% in Q2 FY26. Net NPA fell by 38 bps to 1% in Q3 FY26 from 1.4% in Q2 FY26.

MD & CEO, Partha Pratim Sengupta said, "Bandhan Banks third quarter performance over the last quarters reflects the strengthening fundamentals and steady turn around. In Q4, we are set to accelerate multiple digital initiatives aimed at enhancing customer experience, operational efficiency, and scalability. We remain fully committed to building a strong, more resilient and more diversified bank. These efforts position us well for sustainable and profitable growth going forward.

Bandhan Bank is a private sector bank. The Banks distribution network spans more than 6,350 outlets. The Bank currently has more than 74,500 employees.

The scrip jumped 3.57% to settle at Rs 142.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News