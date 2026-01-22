Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank Q3 PAT tumbles 52% YoY to Rs 206 cr

Bandhan Bank Q3 PAT tumbles 52% YoY to Rs 206 cr

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Bandhan Bank reported 51.79% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 205.99 crore on 7.11% fall in total income to Rs 6,122.24 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

As of December 31, 2025, total deposits stood at Rs 1.57 lakh crore, compared to Rs 1.41 lakh crore in the previous year, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 11%.

CASA Deposits stood at Rs 42,730 crore and CASA Ratio stood at 27%, CASA + Retail TD to total deposit ratio stands above 72%.

Gross advances jumped 10% to Rs 1.45 lakh crore as of 31st December 2025 compared with Rs 1.32 lakh crore as of 31st December 2024. On a YoY basis, Retail book (other than housing) grew 57%, Wholesale Banking grew 32%, and the Housing book showed a growth of 10% (excluding IBPC).

 

The collection efficiency for EEB loans was higher at 98.2% for Q3 FY26. Provision Coverage Ratio (Including Technical Write-offs) as of December 31, 2025, is 84.3%.

On a quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis the bank's standalone net profit and total income jumped 83.9% and 7.8% , respectively in Q3 FY26.

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi court acquits Kejriwal in ED summons cases linked to liquor policy

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh boycott T20 World Cup 2026 in India despite ICC assurances

Orient Electric- Cloud 3 Fan

Orient Electric Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 4.4% to ₹26 crore

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo Q3 profit falls 77% to ₹550 cr on labour code impact, December chaos

PhonePe

PhonePe files updated DRHP with Sebi to raise funds via OFS route

Operating profit was Rs 1,445 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Rs 1,310 crore in Q2 FY26, up 10% . The provisions (other than tax) & contingencies charged to the Profit and Loss for Q3 FY26 were at Rs 1,155 crore, flat QoQ

Net interest income (NII) as of Q3 FY26, stood at Rs 2,688 crore compared to Rs 2,589 crore as of Q2 FY26, representing a growth of 3.8% QoQ. Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the quarter was 5.9% in Q3 FY26, compared to 5.8% in Q2 FY26

On asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) reduced by 169 bps to 3.3% in Q3 FY26 from 5% in Q2 FY26. Net NPA fell by 38 bps to 1% in Q3 FY26 from 1.4% in Q2 FY26.

MD & CEO, Partha Pratim Sengupta said, "Bandhan Banks third quarter performance over the last quarters reflects the strengthening fundamentals and steady turn around. In Q4, we are set to accelerate multiple digital initiatives aimed at enhancing customer experience, operational efficiency, and scalability. We remain fully committed to building a strong, more resilient and more diversified bank. These efforts position us well for sustainable and profitable growth going forward.

Bandhan Bank is a private sector bank. The Banks distribution network spans more than 6,350 outlets. The Bank currently has more than 74,500 employees.

The scrip jumped 3.57% to settle at Rs 142.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty January futures trade at a premium

Nifty January futures trade at a premium

V-Mart Retail gains after Q3 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 72 cr

V-Mart Retail gains after Q3 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 72 cr

Barometers snap 3-day losses; Nifty ends above 25,250; VIX slides 3.12%

Barometers snap 3-day losses; Nifty ends above 25,250; VIX slides 3.12%

Orient Electric gains as Q3 PAT zooms 115% QoQ to Rs 26 cr

Orient Electric gains as Q3 PAT zooms 115% QoQ to Rs 26 cr

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 1040.79% in the December 2025 quarter

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 1040.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariff ThreatsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026FIFA World Cup Visa 2026