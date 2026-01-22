Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 16.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales rise 8.52% to Rs 1844.49 crore

Net profit of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company rose 16.36% to Rs 18.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 1844.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1699.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1844.491699.70 9 OPM %-1.51-2.94 -PBDT18.4215.83 16 PBT18.4215.83 16 NP18.4215.83 16

Indices snap three-session slide on global risk-on mood

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.39%

Bandhan Bank Q3 PAT tumbles 52% YoY to Rs 206 cr

Nifty January futures trade at a premium

V-Mart Retail gains after Q3 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 72 cr

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

