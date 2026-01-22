IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 16.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.52% to Rs 1844.49 crore

Net profit of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company rose 16.36% to Rs 18.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 1844.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1699.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1844.491699.70-1.51-2.9418.4215.8318.4215.8318.4215.83

