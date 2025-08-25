Latur Renewable Pvt standalone net profit rises 363.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.82% to Rs 19.57 croreNet profit of Latur Renewable Pvt rose 363.10% to Rs 20.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 19.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.5716.61 18 OPM %83.9683.87 -PBDT33.0811.72 182 PBT27.245.88 363 NP20.334.39 363
