Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

INR Settles Higher Amid Firm Trend In Equities And RBI Policy

Image

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
The Indian rupee appreciated 14 paise to 83.39 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, in line with a firm trend in domestic equity markets after the Reserve Bank kept the key policy rate unchanged. Local equities posted strong gains as RBI left the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent in its second meeting of FY25 while raising its GDP growth projection to 7.2 percent for 2024-25 from 7 percent earlier. The BSE Sensex surged to a record peak of 76,795.31 before ending the session up 1,618.85 points, or 2.16 percent, at 76,693.36. The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 23,290.15, up 468.75 points, or 2.05 percent, from its previous close. Meanwhile, weakness in the American currency against major crosses overseas and lower crude prices in international markets also supported the local currency. However, foreign fund outflows restricted the upward movement in the rupee.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon