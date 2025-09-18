Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slips back beyond Rs 88/$ mark on dollar rebound; Positive local equities limit losses

INR slips back beyond Rs 88/$ mark on dollar rebound; Positive local equities limit losses

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

The Indian rupee slipped back beyond 88 per dollar mark as greenback regained momentum as Fed sounded cautious on further rate cuts. INR depreciated 28 paise to close at 88.13 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday. The US FED reduced rates by a quarter point as expected and indicated that it will steadily lower borrowing costs for the rest of the year. However, cautionary appearance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell bolstered the US Dollar. In considering additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee said it will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks. Moreover, the rupee remained under pressure on worries over US tariffs on India and global trade uncertainties. Besides, sustained foreign fund outflows also dented investor sentiments. Indian shares rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday as optimism prevailed over ongoing U.S.-India trade talks and the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered its first rate cut this year, citing recent sluggishness in the labor market. The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 320.25 points, or 0.39 percent, to 83,013.96, extending gains for a third day running. The broader NSE Nifty index settled up 93.35 points, or 0.37 percent, at 25,423.60.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks extend gains as Fed rate cut lift sentiment

Benchmarks extend gains as Fed rate cut lift sentiment

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 1.50%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 1.50%

VMS TMT IPO subscribed 12.93 times

VMS TMT IPO subscribed 12.93 times

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 3rd day on Fed Rate cut; pharma shares jump

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 3rd day on Fed Rate cut; pharma shares jump

Japanese markets rally, Nikkei climbs 1.15%

Japanese markets rally, Nikkei climbs 1.15%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon