Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 1.50%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 1.50%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Pharma index ended up 1.50% at 22574.35 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Biocon Ltd jumped 3.97%, Laurus Labs Ltd rose 3.28% and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd added 3.23%. The Nifty Pharma index has decreased 2.00% over last one year compared to the 0.18% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 0.83% and Nifty Services Sector index increased 0.56% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.37% to close at 25423.6 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.39% to close at 83013.96 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

VMS TMT IPO subscribed 12.93 times

VMS TMT IPO subscribed 12.93 times

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 3rd day on Fed Rate cut; pharma shares jump

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 3rd day on Fed Rate cut; pharma shares jump

Japanese markets rally, Nikkei climbs 1.15%

Japanese markets rally, Nikkei climbs 1.15%

Asian stocks end lower following Fed's cut rate

Asian stocks end lower following Fed's cut rate

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon