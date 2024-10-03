Business Standard
INR slumps near 84 per US dollar mark as local stock indices lose more than 2%

INR slumps near 84 per US dollar mark as local stock indices lose more than 2%

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Indian Rupee slumped today, adding to recent string of losses amid a hefty correction in local stock markets. INR currently quotes at 83.97, down 14 paise on the day against the US dollar. US dollar index broke above 101 mark as a recovery from 14 month lows stayed in place. Geopolitical scenario remained tense globally. US dollar index stayed supported amid this and currently quotes up 0.25% at 101.68. US dollar index is at three week high right now. Local stock market indices saw deep losses on Thursday, affected by declines across most sectors. New SEBI regulations for the F&O segment have raised concerns, dragging both NIFTY50 and SENSEX down by more than 2%.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

