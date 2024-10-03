Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green arm inks pact to supply green power to C&I customer

Adani Green arm inks pact to supply green power to C&I customer

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Three, has entered into power consumption agreement for supply of green power to a commercial and industrial (C&I) customer.

The green power will be sourced from a new 61.4 MW (megawatt) renewable energy plant located at Khavda in Gujarat.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.4 gigawatt (GW) including operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 94.74% to Rs 629 crore on 22.43% rise in total income to Rs 3,122 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip tumbled 4.89% to currently trade at Rs 1,792.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Photo: Shutterstock

Stock market strategy: Where to invest as Israel war escalates, oil rises

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Adani and Google announce collaboration to boost clean energy in India

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Prisoners of all castes should be treated in humane manner & equally, says SC

Exam, National exam

BTEUP 2024: Result out at bteup.ac.in, download your semester marksheet

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Investors lose Rs 10 trillion in the worst stock market crash since Aug 5

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon