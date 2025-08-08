Friday, August 08, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR stays in tight range; Dollar weakness limits losses

INR stays in tight range; Dollar weakness limits losses

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee continues to stay in a tight band in opening trades on Friday. INR opened at Rs 87.56 per dollar and slipped to a low of 87.61 so far during the day. Weakness in dollar is keeping the local unit supported although concerns surrounding Trumps tariff announcement of India could keep the unit under pressure. Yesterday, rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day higher by just 3 paise at 87.69 against the US dollar after US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent duty, doubling it to 50 per cent on Indian goods and denting market sentiments. The benchmark BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 79,811 before recovering to close up 79.27 points, or 0.10 percent, at 80,623.26. The broader NSE Nifty index ended up by 21.95 points, or 0.09 percent. Moreover, Trump's aggressive move, which kicks in 21 days, threatens to raise total duties on select Indian exports to as high as 50 per cent making them among the most heavily taxed US imports globally, further dented market sentiments. On the NSE, USDINR futures ended lower by 0.24% at 87.62.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coforge Ltd Slides 3.85%

Coforge Ltd Slides 3.85%

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Spurts 2.23%

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Spurts 2.23%

AU SFB total deposits rises 31% YoY to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in Q1

AU SFB total deposits rises 31% YoY to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in Q1

Stock Alert: LIC, Titan Company, BSE, Kalyan Jewellers, Apollo Tyres

Stock Alert: LIC, Titan Company, BSE, Kalyan Jewellers, Apollo Tyres

Arisinfra Solutions consolidated net profit declines 45.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Arisinfra Solutions consolidated net profit declines 45.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMSCI Global Index August RejigGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon