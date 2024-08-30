Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR stays supported by firm trend in equities; Benchmark indices log record highs

INR stays supported by firm trend in equities; Benchmark indices log record highs

Image

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
The Indian rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day higher by 3 paise at 83.86 (provisional) against the American currency on Friday, supported by a firm trend in domestic equities and the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market. Indian shares hit new record highs on Friday as positive U.S. labor market and GDP data pointed to a soft landing for the world's largest economy. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 231.16 points, or 0.28 percent, to settle at 82,365.77, after having hit a new record high of 82,637.03 during the intra-day trade. Rupee gained on Friday as domestic markets touched fresh record highs. Moreover, fresh foreign fund inflows also supported the rupee. However, a surge in crude oil prices capped sharp gains. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.83 and touched an intra-day high of 83.82 and a low of 83.88 against the American currency.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Sunita Williams assures mother of safe return amid extended space mission

Supreme Court, SC

SC reserves verdict on ineligible arbitrator's ability to nominate another

Polling official, EVM, election

Haryana Assembly elections on Oct 1: A look at 5 key constituencies

manufacturing

LIVE: Eight core sectors' output growth slows down to 6.1% in July

Bihar's Rajgir to host Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Bihar's Rajgir to host 2024 Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Hockey India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon