Friday, April 11, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR surges as dollar index slips to 3-year low; Benchmark indices rally on tariff postponement

INR surges as dollar index slips to 3-year low; Benchmark indices rally on tariff postponement

Image

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee surged 53 paise against the greenback to settle at 86.15 (provisional) on Friday due to a sharp correction in the US dollar and a strong rebound in the domestic equity markets. The dollar index slumped to a three-year low under 100 mark, providing much needed support to the local unit. Besides, Indian shares rallied on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day suspension of an additional 26 percent tariff on India, while maintaining a base tariff of 10 percent. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 1,310.11 points, or 1.77 percent, to 75,157.26, while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 22,828.55, up 429.40 points, or 1.92 percent, from its previous close. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 86.22, up 46 paise against the US dollar. During the intra-day trade, it rose to 85.95 before settling at 86.15 against the greenback.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market ends with major gains; Sensex breaches 75k; Nifty settles above 22,800

Market ends with major gains; Sensex breaches 75k; Nifty settles above 22,800

TCS slips after Q4 profit decline

TCS slips after Q4 profit decline

TCS' net profit slips 1.26% QoQ in Q4 FY25; final dividend at Rs 30/shr

TCS' net profit slips 1.26% QoQ in Q4 FY25; final dividend at Rs 30/shr

China stocks near one week top, tariff worries to persist

China stocks near one week top, tariff worries to persist

Suprajit Engineering update on acquisition of Stahlschmidt Cable Systems

Suprajit Engineering update on acquisition of Stahlschmidt Cable Systems

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon