Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit rises 227.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.99% to Rs 120.34 croreNet profit of Inspirisys Solutions rose 227.81% to Rs 12.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.99% to Rs 120.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 766.94% to Rs 31.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.86% to Rs 388.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales120.3498.65 22 388.15490.49 -21 OPM %9.436.42 -7.166.67 - PBDT14.856.02 147 28.4925.91 10 PBT12.144.98 144 23.1021.33 8 NP12.263.74 228 31.733.66 767
