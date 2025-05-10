Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit declines 59.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.32% to Rs 1223.04 croreNet profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company declined 59.88% to Rs 363.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 905.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.32% to Rs 1223.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1497.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.33% to Rs 2344.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2614.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 5322.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5255.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1223.041497.33 -18 5322.545255.17 1 OPM %41.0162.56 -50.3057.50 - PBDT601.171041.32 -42 3274.923180.27 3 PBT395.87875.73 -55 2461.692454.20 0 NP363.09905.08 -60 2344.262614.18 -10
