Integra Capital standalone net profit rises 27.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.09% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of Integra Capital rose 27.78% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 59.09% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.350.22 59 OPM %82.8686.36 -PBDT0.290.19 53 PBT0.290.19 53 NP0.230.18 28
