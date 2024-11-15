AVI Polymers standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of AVI Polymers rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.03 -67 OPM %-500.00-133.33 -PBDT0.050.03 67 PBT0.050.03 67 NP0.040.02 100
