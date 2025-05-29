Integrated Proteins standalone net profit rises 950.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8854.17% to Rs 21.49 croreNet profit of Integrated Proteins rose 950.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8854.17% to Rs 21.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 177.78% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8858.33% to Rs 21.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales21.490.24 8854 21.500.24 8858 OPM %1.07-20.83 -0.42-50.00 - PBDT0.270.08 238 0.330.13 154 PBT0.270.08 238 0.320.10 220 NP0.210.02 950 0.250.09 178
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content