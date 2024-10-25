Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 25.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.84% to Rs 558.13 croreNet profit of Intellect Design Arena declined 25.03% to Rs 52.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.84% to Rs 558.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 619.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales558.13619.05 -10 OPM %14.5119.12 -PBDT108.56130.26 -17 PBT69.7796.52 -28 NP52.8170.44 -25
