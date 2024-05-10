Business Standard
Intellect Design Arena Ltd Slips 11.74%

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Intellect Design Arena Ltd has lost 10.41% over last one month compared to 5.87% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.42% drop in the SENSEX
Intellect Design Arena Ltd fell 11.74% today to trade at Rs 903.05. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.09% to quote at 33966.86. The index is down 5.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd decreased 1.09% and TVS Electronics Ltd lost 1.04% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 21.48 % over last one year compared to the 17.08% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Intellect Design Arena Ltd has lost 10.41% over last one month compared to 5.87% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.42% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 22405 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22972 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1198.8 on 15 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 456.75 on 10 May 2023.
