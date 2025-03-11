Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Tata Communications Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Graphite India Ltd and HEG Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 March 2025.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd surged 8.69% to Rs 556.55 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81362 shares in the past one month.

 

Tata Communications Ltd soared 7.21% to Rs 1471.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39255 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8628 shares in the past one month.

Tube Investments of India Ltd spiked 6.91% to Rs 2903. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35871 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6748 shares in the past one month.

Graphite India Ltd spurt 6.89% to Rs 427.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 74750 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45989 shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd jumped 5.89% to Rs 410. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42271 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

ICICI Securities fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

Hindustan Zinc signs power delivery agreement with Serentica Renewables

Arvind Lifestyle Brands' Club A set to open stores in Hyderabad and Bangalore

Premier Explosives inks JV pact with Global Munition

Z-Tech (India) hits the roof on bagging orders worth Rs 20 cr

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

