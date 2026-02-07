Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust standalone net profit rises 0.05% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 149.50 croreNet profit of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust rose 0.05% to Rs 83.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 83.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 149.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales149.50149.50 0 OPM %99.0899.05 -PBDT83.9483.90 0 PBT83.9483.90 0 NP83.9483.90 0
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:13 AM IST