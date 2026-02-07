Diensten Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 178.99% to Rs 44.75 crore

Net loss of Diensten Tech reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 178.99% to Rs 44.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.44.7516.044.492.000.83-0.230.21-0.88-0.440.07

