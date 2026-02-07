Diensten Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 178.99% to Rs 44.75 croreNet loss of Diensten Tech reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 178.99% to Rs 44.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales44.7516.04 179 OPM %4.492.00 -PBDT0.83-0.23 LP PBT0.21-0.88 LP NP-0.440.07 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:13 AM IST