Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Variman Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 875.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Variman Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 875.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Sales rise 35.92% to Rs 32.05 crore

Net profit of Variman Global Enterprises rose 875.00% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.92% to Rs 32.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales32.0523.58 36 OPM %5.27-3.22 -PBDT2.520.45 460 PBT2.370.28 746 NP1.950.20 875

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Octal Credit Capital consolidated net profit rises 85.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Octal Credit Capital consolidated net profit rises 85.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sharpline Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sharpline Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mohindra Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 9.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Mohindra Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 9.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Cindrella Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Cindrella Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Cranes Software International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.73 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Cranes Software International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.73 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon