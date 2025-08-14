Variman Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 875.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.92% to Rs 32.05 croreNet profit of Variman Global Enterprises rose 875.00% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.92% to Rs 32.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales32.0523.58 36 OPM %5.27-3.22 -PBDT2.520.45 460 PBT2.370.28 746 NP1.950.20 875
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content