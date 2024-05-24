Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 45.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.94% to Rs 1394.32 croreNet profit of Time Technoplast rose 45.27% to Rs 92.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.94% to Rs 1394.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1192.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.73% to Rs 310.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 219.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 4992.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4289.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
