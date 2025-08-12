Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 20.18% to Rs 25.91 crore

Net profit of Inter State Oil Carrier rose 42.86% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.18% to Rs 25.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales25.9121.56 20 OPM %6.918.02 -PBDT1.471.32 11 PBT0.340.28 21 NP0.200.14 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Promact Impex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Promact Impex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tilaknagar Industries standalone net profit rises 119.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Tilaknagar Industries standalone net profit rises 119.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Technojet Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Technojet Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Regency Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.96 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Regency Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.96 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon