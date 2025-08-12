Inter State Oil Carrier standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.18% to Rs 25.91 croreNet profit of Inter State Oil Carrier rose 42.86% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.18% to Rs 25.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales25.9121.56 20 OPM %6.918.02 -PBDT1.471.32 11 PBT0.340.28 21 NP0.200.14 43
