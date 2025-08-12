Tilaknagar Industries standalone net profit rises 119.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.69% to Rs 409.14 croreNet profit of Tilaknagar Industries rose 119.31% to Rs 88.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.69% to Rs 409.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 313.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales409.14313.06 31 OPM %22.9315.96 -PBDT95.3447.67 100 PBT88.4740.34 119 NP88.4740.34 119
