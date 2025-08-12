Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 409.84% to Rs 22.28 croreNet profit of Rajvi Logitrade rose 200.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 409.84% to Rs 22.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.284.37 410 OPM %5.394.58 -PBDT0.760.21 262 PBT0.640.21 205 NP0.480.16 200
