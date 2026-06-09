Interarch Building Solutions rises after bagging Rs 58-cr domestic order

Interarch Building Solutions rose 1.50% to Rs 1,726.40 after the company secured a domestic order worth approximately Rs 58 crore for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.

The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of approximately 67 months. The company said the customer's name cannot be disclosed at this stage due to confidentiality and commercial considerations. The order does not involve any related-party transaction, and neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity.

Interarch Building Solutions provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India. The company reported a 5.4% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 36.60 crore, while revenue from operations rose 8.7% to Rs 503.62 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

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