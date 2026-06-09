Volumes spurt at EID Parry (India) Ltd counter
EID Parry (India) Ltd notched up volume of 9.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 36.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24695 shares
AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 June 2026.
EID Parry (India) Ltd notched up volume of 9.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 36.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24695 shares. The stock rose 0.95% to Rs.728.80. Volumes stood at 21976 shares in the last session.
AAVAS Financiers Ltd witnessed volume of 3.86 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 20.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18825 shares. The stock dropped 0.13% to Rs.1,258.60. Volumes stood at 42710 shares in the last session.
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd saw volume of 6271 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 682 shares. The stock increased 5.47% to Rs.5,785.00. Volumes stood at 1107 shares in the last session.
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Bajaj Finserv Ltd clocked volume of 3.06 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45325 shares. The stock gained 1.41% to Rs.1,694.40. Volumes stood at 15229 shares in the last session.
Honasa Consumer Ltd recorded volume of 15.46 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.67 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.33% to Rs.413.95. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 12:04 PM IST