Friday, February 06, 2026 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / International Combustion (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

International Combustion (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 12.80% to Rs 72.19 crore

Net loss of International Combustion (India) reported to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.80% to Rs 72.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 82.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales72.1982.79 -13 OPM %-0.6610.64 -PBDT-0.867.94 PL PBT-2.596.33 PL NP-2.656.17 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp posts PAT of Rs 1,349 crore in Q3

Hero MotoCorp posts PAT of Rs 1,349 crore in Q3

Dee Development bags Rs 90-cr windmill tower order

Dee Development bags Rs 90-cr windmill tower order

Late buying powers benchmarks higher as RBI steadies sentiment

Late buying powers benchmarks higher as RBI steadies sentiment

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index gains 2.27%

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index gains 2.27%

Sapphire Foods India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.79 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sapphire Foods India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.79 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayITC Share PriceQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance