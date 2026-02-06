Hero MotoCorp posts PAT of Rs 1,349 crore in Q3

Hero MotoCorp has reported 12% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,349 crore on a 21% increase in revenue from operations from Rs 12,328 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The company sold 16.97 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in Q3 FY26 as against 14.64 lakh units in Q3 FY25, thereby registering a growth of 16% on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation & amortization (EBITDA) for Q3 FY26 were Rs 1,810 crore, growth of 23% on YoY basis.

EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 14.7%, an expansion of 22 basis points over the previous year. The margin growth was supported by favorable product mix, pricing and operational efficiencies.

Profit before tax and exceptional item in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 1,896 crore, up by 19% from Rs 1,592 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, the company has considered the impact of four New Labour Codes, which came into effect from 21 November 2025, resulting in a onetime charge of Rs 119 crore.

On a consolidated basis, revenue and PAT for the quarter stood at Rs 12,487 crore (up 22% YoY) and Rs 1,275 crore (up 15% YoY), respectively.

Vivek Anand, chief financial officer (CFO), Hero MotoCorp, said: Hero MotoCorp delivered a positive growth performance in Q3 FY26 with healthy double‐digit growth in volumes and retail momentum.

Steady focus on operational excellence, product mix optimization, consumer‐centricity and innovation remained our core pillars enabling consistent financial performance during the quarter.

Conducive macro economic factors and favorable GST 2.0 tailwind helped in revival of rural demand which further drove consumer traction for motorcycles and growth for the economy.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.

The scrip was up 0.05% to currently trade at Rs 5771.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News