Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 69.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.84% to Rs 654.71 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 153.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 29.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 2615.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2412.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Dishman Carbogen Amcis reported to Rs 69.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 70.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.84% to Rs 654.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 618.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.