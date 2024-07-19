Sales rise 84.09% to Rs 17.36 crore

Net profit of Inventure Growth & Securities rose 780.82% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 84.09% to Rs 17.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.369.4355.8214.749.411.649.311.466.430.73