Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit rises 4.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 1002.20 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Tanla Platforms rose 4.30% to Rs 141.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 135.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 1002.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 911.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1002.20911.1118.8120.00196.60186.44173.89169.99141.22135.40