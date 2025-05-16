Inventurus Knowledge Solutions consolidated net profit rises 132.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.78% to Rs 723.96 croreNet profit of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions rose 132.50% to Rs 147.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.78% to Rs 723.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 619.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.19% to Rs 486.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 370.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.54% to Rs 2663.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1817.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales723.96619.96 17 2663.991817.93 47 OPM %31.2420.29 -28.8928.62 - PBDT208.42108.24 93 718.95500.21 44 PBT180.0980.87 123 606.28441.67 37 NP147.8063.57 132 486.06370.49 31
