G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 27.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.43% to Rs 2275.57 croreNet profit of G R Infraprojects declined 27.08% to Rs 403.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 553.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.43% to Rs 2275.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2485.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.37% to Rs 1014.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1323.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.66% to Rs 7394.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8980.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2275.572485.12 -8 7394.708980.15 -18 OPM %23.9621.74 -22.1323.63 - PBDT539.16448.69 20 1593.431666.90 -4 PBT482.00387.47 24 1348.851422.67 -5 NP403.90553.93 -27 1014.341323.65 -23
