IOL Chemicals gets approval from CDE to export Ibuprofen to China

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said that company's product, Ibuprofen has received an approval from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), China.

This approval authorizes the company to export Ibuprofen to the Chinese markets. Ibuprofen is a widely used non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) effective in relieving pain, reducing inflammation, and lowering fever.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is one of the leading pharmaceutical (APIs) Companies and a significant player in the specialty chemicals space with world-class facilities. IOLCP has a wide presence across major therapeutic categories like pain management, anti-convulsants, anti-diabetes, anti-cholesterol and anti-platelets.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 11% to Rs 20.53 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 23.08 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 0.6% YoY to Rs 523.30 crore in Q3 FY25.

 

The scrip declined 1.01% to settle at Rs 65.42 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

