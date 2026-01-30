R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit rises 36.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.05% to Rs 74.64 crore

Net profit of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems rose 36.81% to Rs 14.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 55.05% to Rs 74.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.74.6448.1430.2430.9121.7614.3920.9213.6514.0510.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News