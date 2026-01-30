Friday, January 30, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 0.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 0.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 1.43% to Rs 1472.92 crore

Net profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 0.33% to Rs 323.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 322.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.43% to Rs 1472.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1452.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1472.921452.21 1 OPM %30.0131.29 -PBDT480.34473.65 1 PBT444.09432.52 3 NP323.86322.78 0

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit rises 36.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit rises 15.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Indegene consolidated net profit declines 6.20% in the December 2025 quarter

One 97 Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 225.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Indowind Energy consolidated net profit rises 2000.00% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

