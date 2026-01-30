Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 0.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.43% to Rs 1472.92 crore

Net profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 0.33% to Rs 323.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 322.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.43% to Rs 1472.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1452.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1472.921452.2130.0131.29480.34473.65444.09432.52323.86322.78

