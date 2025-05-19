IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 13.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.27% to Rs 2149.24 croreNet profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 13.68% to Rs 214.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 188.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.27% to Rs 2149.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2061.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 969.74% to Rs 6480.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 605.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.76% to Rs 7613.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7409.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2149.242061.24 4 7613.477409.00 3 OPM %46.4336.61 -45.5640.72 - PBDT608.84583.25 4 2094.891946.39 8 PBT322.53309.02 4 1057.26951.44 11 NP214.72188.88 14 6480.68605.82 970
