CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit declines 6.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.33% to Rs 2369.00 croreNet profit of CIE Automotive India declined 6.13% to Rs 203.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 216.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 2369.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2292.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2369.002292.69 3 OPM %14.2215.70 -PBDT357.90370.17 -3 PBT270.81286.55 -5 NP203.53216.83 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content