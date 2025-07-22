PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 23.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.88% to Rs 2076.11 croreNet profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 23.26% to Rs 533.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 432.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 2076.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1823.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2076.111823.06 14 OPM %93.0290.81 -PBDT702.62567.53 24 PBT687.92554.18 24 NP533.50432.81 23
