Tokyo Plast International consolidated net profit declines 78.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.30% to Rs 18.21 croreNet profit of Tokyo Plast International declined 78.95% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 18.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18.2117.80 2 OPM %8.358.54 -PBDT0.871.19 -27 PBT0.100.47 -79 NP0.080.38 -79
