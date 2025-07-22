Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 1.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.35% to Rs 851.52 croreNet profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 1.03% to Rs 27.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 851.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 757.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales851.52757.93 12 OPM %6.807.41 -PBDT45.5042.45 7 PBT29.1826.81 9 NP27.5827.30 1
