Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 14.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.90% to Rs 3412.07 croreNet profit of Ircon International declined 14.58% to Rs 210.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 246.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.90% to Rs 3412.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3787.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.75% to Rs 727.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 929.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.02% to Rs 10759.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12513.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3412.073787.00 -10 10759.5812513.65 -14 OPM %7.458.37 -7.858.85 - PBDT295.18383.04 -23 1056.901361.56 -22 PBT263.05355.93 -26 939.021261.13 -26 NP210.85246.84 -15 727.41929.57 -22
