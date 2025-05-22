Ultramarine & Pigments consolidated net profit rises 56.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.61% to Rs 194.77 croreNet profit of Ultramarine & Pigments rose 56.58% to Rs 17.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.61% to Rs 194.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.30% to Rs 75.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.91% to Rs 694.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 560.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales194.77135.62 44 694.71560.65 24 OPM %14.5614.58 -17.0016.75 - PBDT29.7720.06 48 123.7297.67 27 PBT22.9814.22 62 99.5775.56 32 NP17.0210.87 57 75.0557.60 30
