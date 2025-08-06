Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 26.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 26.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Sales decline 21.90% to Rs 1786.28 crore

Net profit of Ircon International declined 26.54% to Rs 164.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 224.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.90% to Rs 1786.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2287.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1786.282287.13 -22 OPM %11.1910.95 -PBDT248.68309.28 -20 PBT211.53281.81 -25 NP164.56224.02 -27

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

