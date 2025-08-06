Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 26.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.90% to Rs 1786.28 croreNet profit of Ircon International declined 26.54% to Rs 164.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 224.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.90% to Rs 1786.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2287.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1786.282287.13 -22 OPM %11.1910.95 -PBDT248.68309.28 -20 PBT211.53281.81 -25 NP164.56224.02 -27
