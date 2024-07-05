Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ircon International JV wins order of Rs 750.82 cr from RVNL

Image

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Ircon International (IRCON) has been awarded a LOA for the work of Design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of broad gauge ballastless track (BLT), supply of ballast and installation of track (excluding supply of rails and track sleepers) between chainage 6+015 (FLS) to 125+200 (FLS) in connection with New BG line between Rishikesh and Karanprayag (125km) in the state of Uttarakhand, India through a Joint Venture i.e. IRCON- Paras Railtech Private Limited- PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures [IRCON-PARAS-PCM (JV)] in the ratio of 60:25:15 respectively.
The value of this work order placed by Rail Vikas Nigam is Rs 750.82 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Premiumcredit card

Cashless claim denied? Bank on credit card, pledge gold or fixed deposit

Fire, Fire accident

LIVE news updates: Fire breaks out in Noida's Logix Mall, evacuation underway

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off low, down 200 pts; Broader indices hit new peaks; Raymond zooms 17%

Keir Starmer, UK PM, Next UK PM, Labour Party

LIVE: Will have your back, says Labour's Keir Starmer after poll victory

Murugappa Group, Murugappa logo

CG Power, K Raheja Corp ink agreement to develop Mumbai land; stock up 8%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon