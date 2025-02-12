Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRCON Intl drops as Q3 PAT slides 65% YoY to Rs 86 cr

IRCON Intl drops as Q3 PAT slides 65% YoY to Rs 86 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

IRCON International declined 7.98% to Rs 165.40 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 64.81% to Rs 86.10 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 244.70 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 10.81% to Rs 2,612.86 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 2,929.54 crore in the same quarter last year.

Profit from operations before tax stood at Rs 131.82 crore in Q3 FY25, down 57.99%, compared with Rs 313.79 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA was Rs 218.3 crore in Q3 FY25, down 42.26% from Rs 378.1 crore in Q3 FY24. The companys EBITDA margin stood at 8.1% in Q3 FY25.

 

The company's revenue from international customers fell 3.21% YoY to Rs 80.49 crore in Q3 FY25, while revenue from domestic customers decreased 11.03% YoY to Rs 2,532.37 crore.

As of 31 December 2024, the company's total order book stood at Rs 21,939 crore. The railways segment contributed Rs 17,075 crore, the highways segment contributed Rs 4,775 crore, and the others segment contributed Rs 89 crore.

Also Read

shoes

This sports shoe company's shares ran 9% after strong Q3 show; Details

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Mkts look to recover; Sensex down 150 pts at 76,150; Auto, IT, Pharma, Oil weigh

India vs England 3rd ODI live score updates and full scorecard

IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATES, 3rd ODI: India aim to complete whitewash in Ahmedabad

Amanatullah Khan, Amanatullah

LIVE news: AAP leader Amanatullah Khan writes to Delhi police, says being framed in false case

Bharat electronics limited

Safran and BEL forge partnership for manufacturing HAMMER weapon in India

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.65 per equity share for FY24-25, with the record date set for 17 February 2025.

On a 9-month basis, the companys net profit fell 24.43% to Rs 516.05 crore on a 15.8% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 7,347.51 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Ircon International is a public sector construction company with an emphasis on infrastructure projects, with a specialization in the execution of railway projects on a turnkey basis and otherwise. After commencing business as a railway construction company, it diversified progressively to roads, buildings, electrical substations and distribution, airport construction, commercial complexes, as well as metro rail works.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PM highlights India's attractiveness as a favored global investment destination

PM highlights India's attractiveness as a favored global investment destination

Barometers trade with modest cuts; Oil & gas shares extent losses for 5th day

Barometers trade with modest cuts; Oil & gas shares extent losses for 5th day

Lupin Q3 PAT climbs 39% YoY to Rs 859 cr

Lupin Q3 PAT climbs 39% YoY to Rs 859 cr

NBCC Q3 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 142 cr

NBCC Q3 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 142 cr

Maris Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Maris Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi WeatherJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon