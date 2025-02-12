Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC Q3 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 142 cr

NBCC Q3 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 142 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

NBCC (India) reported a 25.41% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 142.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 113.57 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 16.65% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,826.95 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 196.23 crore in the December 2024 quarter, up 28.8% from Rs 152.35 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased by 16.41% to Rs 2,686.06 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 2,307.51 crore in Q3 FY24. Work and consultancy expenses amounted to Rs 2,441.45 crore (up 12.39% YoY), while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 87.75 crore (up 6.26% YoY) during the period.

 

On a segmental basis, revenue from the EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) segment recorded revenue of Rs 202.63 crore, up 54.6% YoY. Revenue from the Real Estate segment stood at Rs 7.06 crore, marking 78.7% YoY decreased, while the PMC (project management consultancy) segment stood at Rs 2,561.34 crore, registering a 13.42% YoY growth.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 37.34% to Rs 374.76 crore in 9M FY25, compared to Rs 272.88 crore recorded in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 15.94% YoY to Rs 7,429.84 crore in 9M FY25.

Also Read

India vs England 3rd ODI live score updates and full scorecard

IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATES, 3rd ODI: India aim to complete whitewash in Ahmedabad

vodafone idea

Vodafone Idea share price tumbles 8% after mixed Q3 results; details here

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Mkts head towards recovery; Sensex 250 pts lower at 76,050; Nifty at 23,000

Baidu, Baidu Technology Park

Baidu likely to release next-generation AI model 'Ernie 5' this year

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI sees sector's personal loan woes easing on tighter credit rules

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.53 per equity share for FY24-25, with the record date set for 18 February 2025.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates into three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

Shares of NBCC (India) shed 0.91% to Rs 84.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IRCON Intl drops as Q3 PAT slides 65% YoY to Rs 86 cr

IRCON Intl drops as Q3 PAT slides 65% YoY to Rs 86 cr

Maris Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Maris Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Stock Alert: Birlasoft, Berger Paints, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC

Stock Alert: Birlasoft, Berger Paints, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC

NBCC bags 3 hydro projects from Govt. of Mizoram

NBCC bags 3 hydro projects from Govt. of Mizoram

Volumes jump at Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi WeatherJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon